Onions to the driver of the grey Silverado truck. I really didn’t need you tailgating me all the way down McCulloch Boulevard. Nothing makes me go slower than a driver behind me trying to push me along. Next time, just pass me or take a side road to where you are going.
Orchids to The Cobbler, shoe repair shop on McCulloch Boulevard. I came in with a problem shoe and you fixed it on the spot. I only waited a few minutes. Thank you so much for being considered with my time.
Orchids to the staff at Mohave Community College for always offering such a wonderful and wide variety of courses. I have taken many classes over the years and have never been disappointed.
Orchids to Albertsons pharmacy. What awesome customer service, they are always so very friendly and accommodating. I don’t go anywhere else.
Orchids to Gentle Touch Pet Grooming. The staff is very professional, gentle and careful when grooming my elderly dog, who had large matted areas on her aging body. They are always patient and reassuring to the pet and myself and they always do a great job.
Orchids to Nick at Whiz Kids. Great organization and Nick is very knowledgeable. I love that he is always willing to take the time to explain what is wrong and what needs to be done to fix it.
Onions to me for putting my foot in my mouth trying to be funny. No backpedaling, no excuses, just a sincere apology to all who heard me.
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. I hate dentists and I hate root canals. I particularly hate having to go to a dentist for a root canal, but the dentist and staff at Havasu Dentistry made it a pleasant experience. They are great people who give great service and I’m glad I went. Highly recommended.
Orchids to Tyson at Lowe’s for helping us with our refrigerator swap out. If you aren’t management, you certainly should be. You are always very attentive to the customer and polite. Thank you for all you do.
