Orchids to the bill payer of our dinner. We enjoyed a family dinner at Denny’s. There were six of us including my grandkids, yet, a customer who finished their meal prior to us paid for our meal. Every dime of it! Thank you so much for your very gracious and kind gesture. It meant the world to us.
Orchids to the trash collectors. My trash can fell over but they picked up my trash anyway! I doubt any other town has the quality of service for trash collectors as Lake Havasu City does. I’m amazed how hard they work, particularly in this wind and heat!
Onions to illegal mufflers. I had a driver wake me out of dead sleep at 5 a.m. yesterday morning due to the noise his illegal muffler made all the way down the street. They are illegal for a reason! We don’t allow construction crews out that early to make noise and your car shouldn’t be making that much noise either!
Onions to the stationary RVs and boats that are parked in front yards. If they don’t move for years its storage. Why is this allowed? The city does nothing to control storage of these vehicles. If it’s stationary, it’s storage regardless of whether it’s licensed or not.
Orchids to El Parasio for their Taco Tuesdays! Great food and service. It is completely packed on Tuesdays, yet they make the wait worth it. Wouldn’t go anywhere else on Tuesdays, I’d miss out on all the fun!
Onions to, once again, selling off another large chunk of our city to a California developer. Doesn’t anyone understand the importance of our open shoreline to this city? California developed themselves into an overpriced, overpopulated hole and they are doing the same here. Unbelievable!
Onions to officers and state people causing chaos at the club forcing our leader out! You have ruined our club. All of our good people are resigning! What happened to you all! Work for the members who elected you.
Orchids to Alex at Air Control. He was knowledgeable, efficient and very patient. He explained everything clearly and helped connect my phone to the thermostat.
