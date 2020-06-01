Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the restaurant for not wearing face masks and keeping customers safe. The masked customer.
Orchids to Javelina Cantina for opening to once again great in-house dining. We need to get some of that stimulus money into the hands of those who did not qualify for unemployment and make a generous add on. They have families too. Great meal, great wait staff. Special thanks to Cindy.
See you there. P.S. If you want to see swift response, spill your water.
Onions to retailers that sell products from China. People of Havasu do you know we have a retailer who sells products from China. We have to start buying made in the USA to get our country back.
Orchids to Dr. Chauhan and his associate Dr. Brown. Early detection plus prompt extraction, cancer lost and I won. Thank you from the bottom of my bottom.
Onions to the people who walk their dogs on the hot pavement. You try walking barefoot next time.
Onions to our law enforcement in Lake Havasu City concerning noise restrictions on our beautiful lake. Are they deaf? Stop ignoring and not enforcing state law. Many more noisy boats are on the way!
Orchids to Freedom Roofing. Job well done. Kevin and his crew were great from start to finish and clean-up was thorough. Tradewind Dr.
Orchids to Dr. Geoffery Nosker, my anesthesiologist. He was professional, extremely knowledgeable, relaxed, personable, caring and attentive. You rock! I am so grateful for your expertise. Thank you again and God Bless.
Orchids to Dr. Ryan Lavene. Great job on my almost painless root canal. My first, and hopefully my last! We are grateful to have his specialty in Lake Havasu.
Onions to all the complainers. Remember the glass is half full not half empty. Buck up, Buttercup and smell the roses. Misty Rose.
Onions to the simpleton`s who keep complaining about not wearing a mask. My choice not yours.
Orchids to Car Toyz Carwash for having their attendants consistently sanitize the vacuum hoses so that customers can use them without fear of touching contaminated surfaces. Really important in these times. Thank you!
Onions to state lawmakers for bailing out. Makes them “non-essential”. Maybe that’s an orchid. If they aren’t working they can’t mess things up.
Orchids to Nathan at Staples. Your expertise saved the day. Thank you so much for helping us with our tablet. R and B.
Orchids to Sonora Quest for their outstanding service and adhering to safety measures during the covid-19 pandemic. Staff is friendly, compassionate and competent! Thanks Joy!
Onions to the man signing in at the lab without a mask and coughing all over the kiosk! Everyone else had a mask on but not him! Not one employee approached him for endangering everyone in the room!
Orchids to Promised Land Landscape. Caleb and Larry spent several hours trimming my yard and fixing things I didn’t know were wrong.
Onions to the hairdressers who never return your call. Granted you all are busy but a courtesy call would have been nice. Disgruntled customer.
Orchids to Judy Whelan. You and Bob are beyond citizen of the year for all the boards and committees you have served, true altruism. You’re not the type to be a couch potato. Thanks for the smiles and your recent letter to TNH.
Onions to the people in the grocery store, going the wrong way in a one way aisle. I hope you don’t drive like you shop.
Orchids to Caring Hearts Assistant Services. Love and kisses to my favorite caregiver, Christie. She’s sweet and kind and brightens my day. I could not do without her. I look forward to her every day. Love Carol.
Onions to the doctor for not following any of the CDC guidelines to reopen and double booking appointments. You put a lot of patients at risk. Very unhappy patient! Eloise.
Orchids to Dr. Ahn and his staff for making a two-hour dental ordeal into a comfortable experience. He and his staff are always respectful, cheerful and accommodating. A Havasu diamond.
Please submit all entries of 40 words of less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.