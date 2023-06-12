Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Discount Tire. They offer the best service ever. I used to go to another tire store, but there is no comparison. The tires were installed quickly and the rims cleaned. I’m a customer from now on. Thanks to all the guys who helped me.
Orchids to waitress, Courtney, as well as the rest of the staff. The gracious and efficient manner with our group of 25 chattering women was amazing! The food was delicious and the extra treat not too shabby either. I will definitely be back to Breakwater Grill!
Onions to the Onion-giver about the lap pool having shorter hours this month. It is a community pool. It is summer and hot and a lot of people want to be accommodated. You are being selfish
Onions to those who waste water. Too often I see water running down the streets from someone washing their car or washing off their driveway. There’s a fine for littering, how about one for thoughtlessly wasting water? Can we report water wasting? We must conserve our precious water.
Orchids to Hava-Style Recreation for working on my 5th wheel under a time crunch to fix some slide out issues. Great crew, fair pricing and got it done right. Thanks, now we can take our vacation in confidence.
Orchids to the Red Onions. Even over the holiday weekend, the table service was excellent and the variety of the menu makes it so difficult to decide what you want. Our party of four each ordered a different item and all of us were happy with our order. The food was tasty and the portions were more than enough to satisfy.
Orchids to Accurate Auto. They were timely, efficient and their staff fully explained what needed to be done for my car. The office and shop are clean and organized and I had a great experience. I will definitely come back.
