Onions to the city for installing permanent stop signs on the Island intersection. Both are not needed, and traffic clogging, this was a huge overreaction to a few busy weekends! What a fiasco.
Orchids to Sara, Taylor, Trisha, Rhonda, Katie, Wendy, and all the second floor nurses for their excellent care I received. Thank you, Ed.
Orchids to veteran Bernie Wadekamper for serving our country. You’re a legend in the racing world with many years of experience. Your rewards prevailed in the winner’s circle many times. We are very honored to have you live in Havasu. DS
Orchids to AARO Heating and Air Conditioning for installing an air conditioner in my garage. Price was right and the service was good. It was purchased one day and installed the next day. I now have a nice cool garage. Thank you Mike and Scott.
Onions to the young man working at the phone establishment. I needed to know how to get service without too much waiting. He was snippy with me and said there are only two of us and we’re working as fast as we can. What do you want me to do, stop helping this person and help you? No, I want you to realize you only have
a job because us older folks need help. I’ll go somewhere else. Your boss should know how rude you are. Bad karma for you.
Onions to haters. You’re all for political flag waving and freedom of speech until someone else’s opinion and speech is different than yours. Try tolerance and kindness.
Orchids to Acoma Subway employees Patty and the rest of the team. You are so professional, kind, and efficient! I’m never disappointed when I come in, Thanks for all you do!
