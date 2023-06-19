Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Austin at the UPS Store. Incredible customer service. We are really fortunate to have you in our community. Thank you for being genuinely you!
Orchids to Jacqueline and Travis at Attention to Detail. They return calls, showed up on time to give us a quote, showed up when they said they would to wash and wax our 5th wheel and it looks good! Thanks a lot!
Orchids to Jacqueline and Travis at Attention to Detail. They return calls, showed up on time to give us a quote, showed up when they said they would to wash and wax our 5th wheel and it looks good! Thanks a lot!
Onions to scammers. I just received a call from the Verizon store telling me that someone purchased a gift card in my name for $250 and that I needed to access my account to verify it. I called the Verizon store here and they say they do not make those kinds of calls. I tried to call the number back but it was an invalid telephone number. People need to know about this scam.
Orchids to Smokey and Tiger, two of the best dogs in the world to babysit. Sweet, and very lovable, gentle giants.
Orchids to Chase Bank. Thank you for helping my daughter open her very first checking account. You guys are all so nice, you took the time to show her how to use the online banking APP as well as make her first ATM deposit. She was so excited! Thank you.
Orchids to the alert driver who avoided hitting me Friday night on Lake Havasu Avenue near McCulloch Boulevard. The yellow blinking turn signal took me off guard when it shifted from green leaving me stranded in the middle of the intersection with oncoming traffic! You slowed down giving me time to finish my left turn thereby avoiding hitting me. Thank you so much.
Onions to everybody in Lake Havasu City who does not pick up their yard sale signs after their sale is over. How hard can that be? Please be more diligent about leaving your old signs out. Gas is expensive and I get tired of useless side trips.
Orchids to the young man in the white truck, at Taco Bell who gave a $100 bill to pay for as many orders as it would pay. I was first behind you. Thank you so much! Made my day and many other people’s day as well, I’m sure!
