Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Police Department and the armed citizens of Lake Havasu for keeping our town safe.
Onions to the big home store. Tried to return a Whirlpool dishwasher after trying it out for approximately 10 days and it did not function to my liking. The manager said they could not return because it was not within 48 hours. Manager also not to my liking. Purchased another one at the store with a 30 day return policy.
Orchids to the city when they pay our fine police department a fair wage.
Orchids to legally carrying citizens. It’s their right by way of the 2nd Amendment just like you have a right to peacefully assemble. Fair is fair to all.
Orchids to June Franzen N.P. and her staff Kathy, Susan and Frankie. Best medical group in town. June, thank you for introducing me to Colleen of Knitted Knockers, they are a cool free breast prosthetics for women who have undergone a mastectomy.
Orchids to the staff at HRMC’s Third Floor Cardiac ICU for the great care everyone gave me.
From “17.”
Onions to the lady at the hair salon, while getting her hair done she sneezed in the face of her pregnant hairdresser and neither one was wearing a mask.
Orchids to the neighbor on Tropic Blvd. for bringing my paper to my front door. You are a sweetheart. Thank you so much!
Orchids to HavaZap “Honey Do” for timely response, for the repairs on my home. Good estimate, excellent work. Highly recommend Ray for any home repairs.
Onions to having a huge rally that puts people’s health and lives in jeopardy. Then having a disclaimer that the organizers are not liable if people get the virus. That is not leadership by any means. This goes against CDC recommendations.
Orchids to the Cheshers for their beautiful tribute to “Benny.” Thank you for sharing that.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.