Orchids to Maria and Roberta at Sonora Quest Laboratories. They are both amazing at their jobs and I appreciate them very much!
Orchids to the couple who found our household contents in the cardboard box on London Bridge Road that fell off our truck. Thank you very much.
Onions to bad but expensive food. Today, I bought a salad at the grocery store. It was the worst salad I ever had. The lettuce was mushy and wilted and I paid close to $10 for it! I’m thinking now that it was labeled wrong and was actually expired. It certainly tasted like it!
Orchids to All American Air! Great customer service at a great price. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to Big State Movers! Not only did they return my call in a very timely manner but they were available to complete the job that very day! Excellent service and cooperation.
Orchids to Albertsons. Their staff went above and beyond. I had dropped a $20 dollar bill and by the time I realized it, the staff was already coming at me to return it! Great people. Thank you.
Onions to whomever dumped their used food wrappers in our yard. Do you not own a garbage can or are unable to hold on to your trash until you could find one? If you feel the need to dump, do it on your own street!
Onions to the postal service for not picking up my outgoing mail. My flag was up all day and I can’t believe that no one took my mail!
Orchids to Ed’s Deli. I wanted to try an out of the way place to eat. Glad I found Ed’s Deli. One of the best sandwiches I’ve had in a while!
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. They were able to diagnose what was wrong with my car quickly and they fixed it fast and competently. I was in and out in no time. I recommend them.
Onions to believing that a smart phone is needed to use your digital coupons. You can do it right on your personal computer and print it out!
Orchids to Tyler at Lowe’s. He was very helpful when we went to pick out our appliances. His knowledge saved us a whole bunch of money. Thanks for your time, Tyler!
