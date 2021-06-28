Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the two Lake Havasu City police officers who treated a homeless person situation at the emergency health clinic with patience, dignity, and professionalism. With all the bad publicity of police across the nation, it is good to see your outstanding work.
Onions to the couple who treated me like a leper at the bar. You thought you two were better than that, but you are just like those morons who meet Sunday in their little group and let someone else buy all there beers and then talk about them too! Phony people, phony Havasu.
Orchids to Allison B. for all of her help in getting my new account number for water, trash, etc. She was wonderful in emailing several times until we figured out the problem. Thank you Allison!
Orchids to G & G Automotive! Angel, Mike and their talented technicians have gone above and beyond my expectations in maintaining my 2003 Astro. I can’t recommend them enough.
Orchids to all of the left lane drivers. Thanks for making the right lane faster and protecting me from those vehicles that cross the centerline head-on.
Orchids to and a big Havasu hug to the sweet New York lady who left three pool balls on our front porch for a project my husband is working on. Made his day!
Onions to the clowns on the corner of Coconut Grove with the three brightest garage lights on the planet. You don’t care that you are blinding all your neighbors; but now the people on the space station are complaining. Off please.
Onions to the lazy cashier who would not re-do my seven item order because she finalized my transaction before I could tell her I entered my phone number wrong. Consequently, I lost my coupons and my gas points. She just blew me off. Bad customer service. And I wonder why I don’t shop there anymore.
Orchids to the U-haul place that gave me free boxes. It really helped with my situation.
