Orchids to the onion about mobs. They can gather in structures even here in our town. It’s to distract and hide what really goes on inside, so a few can be bias and promote hate. A few instigators can infect groups and easily just look at peaceful protests turned violent by a instigator spreading hate.
Onions to some of the restaurants that opened up. No masks, no social distancing, no partitions. What are you thinking? Until someone you love or know or even you goes on a ventilator, will you people understand the seriousness of this pandemic. Shame on this city for not enforcing the guidelines.
Orchids to LeGrande Plumbing. They are honest, knowledgeable, and dependable. They are also local, polite and friendly. If you need a plumber you can’t go wrong with LeGrande plumbing.
Onions to the local and county authorities for not enforcing the social distancing rules. Now you are seeing the results with a 180% increase in the county. Well done!
Orchids to Monica at the V.A. for caring for our veterans. You are so kind and thoughtful to everyone you meet. You always call back. Thank you.
Orchids to Dr.Kurtz & his staff. I was treated with such kindness from all of them. Dr. Kurtz was sympathetic to my needs. He was also very generous. I highly recommend Havasu Dentistry. Thank you to all. Jo Ann Lyons.
Orchids to Breanna at Chili’s. You were very kind and helpful.
Orchids to Will for caring about others.
Orchids to Dr. Anderson, Dr. Nosker, and the rest of the OR staff at the Surgery Center for a great surgical experience! I tried remembering all your names to recognize your talents individually, but medications were a factor. You took great care of this nervous patient!
