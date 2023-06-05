Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all those friends who tried and those who did get us tickets to Lake Havasu City High School graduation. Being able to attend made us a happy family.
Orchids to all of the caring people we’ve encountered this past year since we’ve taken up full time residency in Lake Havasu City. Everyone has been so caring!
Orchids to Destiny at Dr. Atassi’s office. Thank you for your smile and kindness as well as offering options when searching for a pulmonary specialist.
Orchids to anyone who can find out why local restaurants continue to over-charge customers. Go to the local grocery stores to compare the price of food. Owners were given an excuse to be greedy and have continued to be. Major corporations have done the same. Oversight please.
Orchids to Kelly at Anytime Fitness. You are truly the best and you are irreplaceable. The owner should be honored by how you take care of the business.
Orchids to London Bridge Resort for placing the flags and flowers on the veteran graves at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens. It’s very much appreciated to the families visiting.
Onions to Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens for the disgraceful lack of upkeep of the grounds. No flag raised on Memorial Day; broken bricks and irrigation boxes; grass not mowed or trimmed. Embarrassing for our community and disrespectful to the families with loved ones buried there.
Onions to the disregard for our speed limits that are broken every day. We need more enforcement of our speed limits in town and on State Route 95. Slow the town down.
Orchids to the nursing professionalism experienced at Havasu Regional Medical Center. I received excellent care while hospitalized. All of the staff on the third floor excelled in their care for me. Thank you.
