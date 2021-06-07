Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person not pulling over for emergency vehicles. Drivers are required to yield the right of way to all emergency vehicles with illuminated flashing lights and sounding a siren. You must remain stopped until the emergency vehicle passes.
Orchids to those who are hiring all around town. I know it’s a really tough time right now finding workers but I know that things will work out.
Onions to Birthday Card. I read your onion. You asked “What’s wrong with you people.” Look straight into your mirror; there is your answer. Your hatefulness is the problem. You need serious help and needing a smoke to function how sad. Old news: smoking is not permitted in stores and for good reasons.
Onions to the complaint about synchronized traffic lights. They are designed to work in conjunction with the speed limit. Maybe if you slowed down a bunch you would enjoy smoother sailing. Common sense would prevail?
Orchids to Tire and Auto! Tim Miller, president is my hero! I had previously taken my car to an auto garage to get my stater replaced. I paid and left; however, my air conditioner doesn’t work now. They then said that I would need to come back in a week and he would “look into it.” Tim researched the problem and in 15 minutes, it was working. Awesome and Tim now as another very satisfied customer! Gal with the blonde curls in a red hot-rod!
Onions to the internet and cable TV provider and its horrible service. Sorry but re-booting my cable box and internet router 150 times a day doesn’t seem to fix the problem. Charging me to have a service tech come out and stare at a meter doesn’t work either. Fix the problem!
Onions to massage parlor. No brake on their mistake. Took advantage of a nice guy. Too much money, won’t be back. Punch card in the trash
Onions to the car wash. You do not yell at your customers. You do not talk down to your customers. I will not be back.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.