Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mike at Aaro Solahart Air Conditioning, for his prompt and caring service. He came within minutes of my call when my air conditioner stopped. It was 90 degrees in the house and he was going to “get’er done!” Had it fixed in a day, and I was cool again! Call him, he’s the best!
Orchids to Mark at Mark’s Construction for all of the work he did on our bathroom. His work was excellent. He always left everything clean and neat.(Unlike others we had do some work.). Thank you Mark. Be well and safe. Cherie.
Onions to false claims false gossip and ugliness half a decade and not one problem then it came.
Orchids to the hospital from my family and coworkers in outpatient and endo. The ER staff was wonderful in making me feel safe in our scary pandemic. The third floor staff made me feel at ease as I couldn’t have visitors. Nurse Faith , cath lab and Dr Atassi were exceptional! Teri.
Orchids to Kimberly and Maria for being so kind taking our blood at Sonora Quest Labs, thank you girls I appreciate it.
Orchids to Mr. Ndinika at Basha’s Pharmacy. He went above and beyond to help us get my husband’s prescription. And he saved us a lot of money. Thank you so much sir.
Orchids to Sandcastle Pools for backing their product and making sure their customers are happy. Big thanks to Brock.
Orchids to Christopher, at David Electric. His prompt service in rectifying a microwave oven issue was greatly appreciated. G and D.
Orchids to Becky and the Horizon Community Bank team for our business and personal accounts. They are always friendly, efficient and accurate.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
