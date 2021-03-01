Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the city. When will they fix our roads?
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing. Always reliable. Orchids to employee, Dan. Great customer service.
Onions to the vaccine distribution. Is the vaccination or the paperwork more important? Get the shots done. Oops, the government is involved. What was I thinking?
Onions to the guy cruising around looking in people’s garages. Eyes on the road! Mind your own business!
Onions to nurse practitioner suggesting I try one of them spaceship shocking devices advertised on television for muscle pain. “What can it hurt?” Well let me tell you, missy. I tried it in the tub. All nine volts went everywhere but the right place. My left eye now blinks continually. Never again!
Orchids to me for pulling off the ultimate punk on a dog hater: “Fifi” the remote control barking puppy: $39. Small “Service Dog” sweater and baby blanket: $22. Look on the old biddy’s face when she brought the assistant manager over to take a look and found “Fifi” wasn’t real: Priceless.
Orchids to many of the people in Lake Havasu City that were so cordial and friendly to us this winter. We hope to extend the same hospitality to those who choose to escape the brutal heat and head north this summer.
Onions to organization dimwits for allowing more biker types into our club. When will it end? Tattoos, beards, salty language, and unkempt biker chicks don’t upset me. It’s the “swagger.” A few of us find it intimidating when a group of them stroll in acting like they own the joint. We then leave.
Orchids to Hava Landscape for making our front and backyard beautiful! I highly recommend this landscape company, they do the most beautiful landscaping. They work very hard and are such nice polite people. We are so happy with our new landscaping! Thank You!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
