Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Walter Sosey of Mesquite Medical. He is a very caring individual. He has been our physician for many years. Very knowledgeable, to quote one of his assistants, “Dr. Sosey is a walking medical encyclopedia.” So true!
Orchids to Sheldon of Champion Rentals down by the bridge. When a woman lost her baby’s favorite toy that rolled into the lake, you came to the rescue with a large net, saving the day! Thank you so much. So nice to know kindness still reigns here in our beautiful city.
Orchids to Tara and Ms. Spain at the customer service counter at Smith’s. I have never had anyone go above and beyond like those two did. Tara took the time to go through the entire trash can to retrieve my lottery ticket that was accidentally thrown away while Ms. Spain was swamped helping all of the customers. Take note Smith’s. You’re lucky to have them.
Onions to all of the businesses that require a person to have a smart phone and a computer to receive discounts or refunds. This is discrimination against the elderly. If you have a sale, it should be for everyone. Please, no more digital deals. The business would make more if it were just a sale.
Onions to the rude couple at the restaurant who texted while standing in the open doorway and when politely asked to please close the door, mockingly said: “this is Arizona and this guy’s cold”. Jim and Carol
Onions to the library. Thank you to the gentleman at the public library who paid the $32.50 for a book that my friend didn’t damage. The library manager wanted her to buy the book. If she didn’t, they would send it to collections. It never left her bookbag.
Orchids to the gentleman in a blue truck at highway marker 195 on State Route 95 who helped my sister- in-law who was in an accident and stayed with her until help arrived. Thank you for being an angel. God Bless You!
