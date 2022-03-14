Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onions who gave a shout against lude, rude, and despicable language on political flags for sale at the Sunday swap meet. I wonder how many of these vendors children and grand children are in prison with that kind of upbringing?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Public Works gentlemen, Mike, Vince, Derek and Bill for their hard work and diligence on the next section of the Havasu Memorial Walkway. Your dedication and attention to detail are greatly appreciated.
Orchids to Jackie Stotler of Divine Skin Care. You’re so professional and good at what you do. Please know you are appreciated.
Orchids to Corey for taking care of our sliding door which was very hard to open! It now works great! Did a great and thorough job, even vacuuming up afterward! Just look up Corey your handyman in LHC for any jobs around the house! And “don’t put WD-40 on your hard-to-close door”. It just makes it worse eventually!
Orchids to Dental Urgent Care. Dr. Dehdashti extracted my tooth with no pain and efficiently. Office crew were very pleasant and helpful. Highly recommend. They made an painful situation good.
Onions to the Canadian contractor working in our neighborhood. You are taking work away from our Havasu Contractors. Only accepting cash, so obviously you are not reporting this income. . What you’re doing is just plain wrong. I hope both the USA and Canadian legal system catches up with you.
Orchids to Spot Pizza. Thank you to Jackie and crew for great pizza. The Sherwood family.
Orchids to the great staff at Chili’s. With only two waitresses in the dining room, service was great and all the staff pitched in.
Orchids to Shugrue’s restaurant. Great staff, great food, great time had by all.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
