Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person who stole our helium balloons from the table at the birth-day party. We went to put presents in the car and when we came back, they were gone.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person who stole our helium balloons from the table at the birth-day party. We went to put presents in the car and when we came back, they were gone.
Orchids to those gutless four cylinder foreign cars with pipes so loud they break your ears. Is there really 40 horsepower under the hood?
Orchids to the Havasu Landing Casino and moreover, their restaurant. We took the boat over for lunch and had a delightful time. Food, great. Service with Monica, the best! Attitude of all the employees, fantastic. Thank you. We’ll be back!
Onions to the rental pirate ship sitting on the California shore (beached) across from Beachcomber. It’s been there for months abandoned and heavily damaged. Please remove the wreck from the lake.
Orchids to Michael Alan Furniture for donating
“thank you” gifts to the 2023 Havasu Balloon Festival volunteer’s end of the year party. My mother- in-law loved the earrings and necklace. The frosted vanilla cranberry scented candle smells amazing when burned. Thank you for your generosity.
Orchids to Jersey Mike’s for donating “thank
you” gifts to the 2023 Havasu Balloon Festival volunteer’s end of the year party. Thank you
for donating the regular sub-sandwich tickets. Your generosity knows no bounds. We enjoyed your sub-sandwich very much and look forward to many more!
Orchids to InStitches! We love our new bimini top. Thank you for all of your hard work in making a taller bimini and one that shades the back for our parents and friends; It is amazing. Green is definitely our boat’s color. We have received lots of compliments. Well done!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in per-son or email to planner@ havasunews.com
Onions to the irresponsible off- roaders who make a mess of the desert. You have now successfully closed access to the Grand Falls aka Chocolate Falls on the Navajo nation. This was one of our favorite stops in the spring. Way to go! No respect!
Editor: I am the instructor for the safe driving classes offered at the LHC Senior…
Onions to the irresponsible off- roaders who make a mess of the desert. You have now successfully closed access to the Grand Falls aka Chocolate Falls on the Navajo nation. This was one of our favorite stops in the spring. Way to go! No respect!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.