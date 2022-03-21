Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the retail store. My brother bought a hoodie as a gift for his wife at the store. It did not fit, and despite no signage stating “all sales final”, or “no exchange or returns” they would not take the hoodie back or even exchange it. Bad customer service.
Orchids to Grace Arts Live for “The King and I”. I remembered the words to every song and had a delightful time. Such talent in this show. I’m going again. Thank you cast and crew. I loved it.
Orchids to the cast and crew of GraceArts Live for their production of “The King and I”. Fabulous show!
Onions to people complaining about left lane drivers. Why don’t you make yourself happy and assume we are all out to pass or make a left turn. Problem solved.
Orchids to Carl and Debbie Flynn. You both are greatly appreciated for keeping our golf group together and doing all the homework. Thank you both so much from all golf group members.
Orchids to Kim the Murray’s lady at Smith’s. Every winter when we come from Wisconsin she has a big smile and a hello. It is so nice to see in this day and age when so many have forgotten friendliness and joy, it goes a long way now days. We love it. Thank you.
Orchids to Sam and Sima at Roadway for the way you treat your winter visitors. It is really appreciated the extras you both do.
Orchids to the boats at Kingsview shore Saturday. Enjoying life with loud music. Onions to the music choice. It would have been fun also for us old folks with decent old time rock and roll.
Orchids to the Havasu Mustang Club. They and others put together the first road trip in years and it was terrific! Close to 30 Ford Mustangs traveled down to Parker and back with a stop for lunch. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
