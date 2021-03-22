Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing, Inc. I have used them for years, always pleased. Mike installed a water heater and garbage disposal. He is efficient, knowledgeable and respectable. Protected the flooring and did not leave a mess. Highly recommended Company! J Somerville.
Orchids to all the wonderful people who came out Saturday for the DAR Yard Sale! Your generosity was much appreciated!
Onions to county dump. I was in line for 30 minutes on two different occasions. Someone behind me backed out of line. I hope he did not dump in the desert.
Onions to the city managers who will not allow the big boats to park on the boulevard. The hot rods get to show off. One can wear a mask if they want.
Orchards to Pro Collision on Aviation Street. Dameon and Joe treated me so nice and fixed my convertible top. Anyone that needs anything done go there; you will be happy you did.
Onions to the house on Cherry Tree with the “Husky” bus in the driveway. What an eyesore.
Orchids to Tami V for thinking of me with the Starbucks gift card. You made my day! Thanks to you and your family for always being kind to me.
Orchids to Jessica and Miri, our two favorite servers! They definitely go above and beyond, always having our drinks ready! See you soon!
Orchids to Get It Done clean up. Polite orderly smiling service cleaning up the debris that was too heavy for us in our yard and garage. Hauled it away and swept up the
leftover. Reasonable and on time as well.
Onions to all the stores having self checkouts. Now they get free labor.
Orchids to Frank and Wayne at Neat Pools. They were courteous, professional and worked hard to get the new liner installed and the pool running again. No wrinkles. Great job guys.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
