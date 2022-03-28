Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the staff at Chili’s. My husband and I waited at the bar and got full service from a very attentive bartenders. Then, when we sat at our booth, the waiter was also very attentive. We wanted for nothing. Your great service really added to the enjoyment of our evening. Thank you for your professionalism.
Onions to the investors who buy up the houses here and drive up the rent. Stay in California and buy the homeless houses there. There is no place for middle income families to live here. This city used to be a nice place to retire, but no more.
Orchids to Sanchez-Hawkins for the beautiful work that you do and your involvement in the community. So very sad that the business was unfairly targeted by what appears to be someone targeting small businesses and small towns to make a living by negatively affecting others.
Onions to City of Lake Havasu Building Division for issuing permits to developers and not enforcing the posting requirements. Also, not checking on the amount of dust created and additional dirt to land. The dust can contain Valley fever but no checking on this either. This is on the busy London Bridge Road.
Orchids to the talented group of therapists at Milemarkers. My child with autism gets so happy and excited when she knows it’s Tuesday and time for Aquatic therapy with Miss Beth. Thank you for bringing such a wonderful program to our community!
Orchids, to the very nice receptionist at the Havasu City office, Ms. Chris Graves. She was patient with my silly question and showed me the amazing military display currently in the building. Very helpful.
Orchids to the community spirit in our beautiful town. So many people helping others. Quite nice to see.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
