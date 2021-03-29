Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy that cost 149,000 fact checkers to lose their jobs.
Onions to the driver of the white Ford pickup parked in front of the orange box store. The vehicle is plastered with hate-filled slogans. So sad you are such a sore loser, but taking up two spaces in the handicap zone just about sums it up.
Onions to LHC for not having neighborhood organizers. Chicago piloted the program and it’s working quite well. Generally, older members of a neighborhood are designated organizers because of their wisdom. Exceptions can be made. I’d feel better if my neighborhood was organized. You would too.
Onions to the people who dumped their trash in the wash behind Little Finger Drive. It was disgusting to see after spending a wonderful morning riding and appreciating our beautiful desert.
Orchids to all recepetionst who put up with the rudeness of all people who think they are above you! A big thank you for what you do!
Orchids to Hardy’s Tree Service for trimming my unruly Palo Verde trees. Hardy’s was efficient and cleaned up all debris. Hardy’s returns calls and provides high quality work. I highly recommend their services.
Onions to clients who do not feel it is necessary to cancel their appointments in advance for hair dressers. We too schedule as needed per time and on short notice you make it hard to put someone in who really needs to get in.
Onions to the facilities that did not recognize CNA day. The only time we are thanked is on Nurse’s Day. Then we are told that we aren’t nurses.
Orchids to Veronica and Mike who helped my husband up after his fall. You will always be in my prayers.
Orchids to the tellers at Chase Bank down on McCulloch. You all have the patience of saints.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.