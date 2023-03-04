Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those little gutless four cylinder noise makers with the loud pipes that want to impress you by going “vroom-vroom”. Thank goodness there’s a bunch of real horsepower street rods to listen to that go by!

Orchids to American Standard Roofing. We had our new light-weight roof installed by them. They came on time, did fantastic work, and kept us informed and got the work done efficiently and on time. Wonderful people to work with and our roof is beautiful.
Onions to a certain auto dealer for teaching me the old bait and switch. Unfortunately, I could not buy the car I drove 150 miles to buy at the advertised price, but I did learn never to go there again.
Orchids to Dr. Diep who is the best back doctor in town! Dr. Diep relieved my pain in one day. God bless you, Pamela Friedel. You are amazing.
Onions to the people who move here and then treat locals like they are lesser than. First of all, stop! You’re not all that, and secondly, stop drinking from dusk to dawn. Then, start show-boating. You moved here full-time. Now, act like you love it.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Bike and Fitness. Grant and Greg especially, they went over and above what I expected during the selection and purchase of my wife’s electronic mountain bike. Excellent service and pricing.
Orchids to Dr. Kutil and Martha at Novak Animal Care Center. We are grateful for the exceptional service and care of our Spice! Paul and Lori.
Orchids to the pharmacy for donating the hair nets for the cancer patients. Much appreciated and they will be put to good use.
