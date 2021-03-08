Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bullhead City CVS Miracle Mile for easy covid vaccine. Onions to my city for not providing vaccines. Too busy planning spring break to take care of your tax paying residents?
Onions to the house with the large red bus park in the driveway. It is a total blind spot as you are driving up Cherry Tree. As I go to work in the morning, I can’t see the cars backing out of the driveways. With these heavy trucks it is hard to stop last minute.
Onions to Alaskan visitors at the park, performing what is called a “blanket toss.” Has the cold pickled your brains? Children were watching! Although it was only a mannequin you were hurling upward, nonetheless, kids are bound to imitate. Please take your blanket back to Alaska where it belongs!
Onions to the people who run their mouth in public. I wear a mask because the sign on the door asks me to. I really don’t care either way.
Onions to people wearing too much perfume or cologne when you go shopping. The scents make many people sneeze and cough. People often put on way too much because you become used to it. Less is more. Patchouli is a very allergic scent.
Orchids to my fellow cowboys and cowgirls from Montana. It won’t be long before we’re hitching up the horses and heading home. Got a long drive ahead so be safe.
Orchids to Grace Art’s performance of “I Do, I Do.” Outstanding performances by Jason Fallis and Nicole Matheson. They made us laugh and cry. Being married for 53 years we understood all the stages of marriage. Jason was a riot with all his antics. We thoroughly enjoyed the show.
Onions to the driver who left their tire mark on the driver’s side bumper that was parked in front of Hobby Lobby and leaving no message.
Orchids to AARP Tax preparers, and to United Way for helping. Heartfelt “thanks” from happy seniors.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.