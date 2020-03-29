Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to all the organizations and individuals who showed up to help plant the trees at Mesquite Bay. We got done way earlier then expected and even ran out of trees. Thank you from the Wildlife Refuge and Mother Nature.
Onions to the store that had seniors line up at 4 a.m. and the shelves were empty. Come on! Get your ordering straight.
Onions to hoarders.
Orchids to Marshall at Marshall’s Computers. Thank you for all your work on my computer. Everything is working just fine. Good luck on your new venture. Ditz on Onyx
Onions to the nonprofit asking for volunteers during this time to do taxes. They extended the deadline for a reason not for these poor volunteers to risk their lives.
Orchids to the Mohave County Senior Center for continuing to make sure we seniors get a hot meal every day! Rena and staff, you are doing an outstanding job! Thank you!!
Onions to the store for charging $6.99 for a package of four rolls of toilet paper. I wont be back.
Orchids to Lange veterinary for getting our suddenly ill dog in first thing on a Friday morning. All of the staff were great and helpful.
Onions to being a volunteer while making untaxed cash. Most who work in this city pay local and state taxes, so it’s not really a definition of a volunteer. True volunteers give their time not to make cash. They are humble and caring and never pat themselves on their own backs. They do it because it’s rewarding to them.
Orchids to the person in Vince’s deep water class at the Aquatic Center who spoke up about socializing while in the exercise class. You echoed the sentiments many of us “workers” have. Gabbing in water classes is rude. Period. Would you approve of your children talking in class at school while the teacher is instructing?
Onions to promoting “spring break” during the coronavirus pandemic, just to make a buck. It is as dumb as “chip sealing” our streets! What are the council members thinking?
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
