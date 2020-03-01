Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eyecare. Each encounter with every single person has been amazing. They are so friendly, caring, professional and work well together. It’s hands down the best medical/vision clinic we’ve ever been to!
Onions to the pyrotechnic show for four long nights. My dogs were absolutely terrorized and some of the loud booms rattled my windows. After over 20 years of living on the southend, which has grown tremendously, I might suggest that the venue move up north past the airport where there are open areas.
Orchids to St Vincent de Paul for the wonderful appreciation luncheon you put on for all the volunteers and thank you for all the families you feed during the year. Keep up the wonderful work
God Bless.
Onions to the onion that complained about snowbirds in Havasu. Have you considered the revenue snowbirds bring to the city each winter? Many local businesses stay afloat because of snowbirds. Hopefully, snowbirds and locals treat service workers with complete respect.
Orchids to Rick, Linda and last, but not least, Bill at Rick Clark’s Automotive. What a team! Great service and the (maybe I’ll start today problem with my vehicle is solved). Can’t thank you enough.
Onions to HRMC maintenance on the third floor intermediate. Nursing homes smell better than this area. Hospitals need to go back to using deodorizing cleaners (I remember brown Lysol was the best and used at all hospitals) and people didn’t have to wipe Vicks VapoRub under their noses when visiting.
Onions to the painter and pest control truck driver that threw a lit cigarette out of his window. You are lucky it didn’t land in the back of your truck with your paint supplies or whatever else you have going on in the back. It landed on the street which is just as bad. Use an ashtray.
Onions to the black SUV going 22 mph in the 35 zone on Jamaica. If cars behind you are honking their horns, do you think something might be wrong? And there wasn’t that much ice on the road.
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.