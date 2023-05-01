Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for our coffee at Starbucks inside Smith’s yesterday. How very kind and he completely made our day! I just want him to know how appreciative we are and that we will pay it forward.
Orchids to everyone who helped me. I was very ill and could not walk or talk so my friend and husband called 911 for help. The emergency medical team and the fire department arrived within 10 minutes to my home. They were the best! I received such good care. They took me to the hospital emergency room where I also received the best of care. Thank you and God bless. Thank you St. Jude.
Orchids to Britton’s Auto Truck/Car for the excellent service when the air conditioning compressor went out on my car a day before I had to go out of town. They told me the situation, fixed it, and brought my car home for me when it was fixed! Excellent customer service! Great mechanic, Mark! C.Keller
Onions to the club officers too lazy or ignorant to look for qualified help. No bartender? No problem. Pull someone inexperienced from the dining room. Lost your head chef? Any line cook will do. Fired your manager? Get an eager beaver whose major skill is running every capable person off.
Orchids to Sunshine RV. We put our van there on consignment. Some electrical problem happened and they found a fix right away and it was sold within two weeks. I would highly recommend them if you are thinking of selling your RV!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Veterans Administration Clinic, especially “Team Ocotillo” for always giving my husband the best care ever! Thank you, Sandra, Kim A., Andi and Kim P., the scheduler. Elaine and Allen.
Orchids to my roommate who showed me neat tricks to do around the house to save water and keep our bill down. I never realized the importance of a simple gasket before. Thank you!
Onions to the woman wearing an obscene T-shirt to the grocery store. Honestly, your t-shirt was not profound, it was just rude and uncalled for.
Orchids to the steak house that was able to fit us in without a reservation. We really did phone one in, and I thank you for believing us and working with us. While it was a rocky start, we ended up having a great meal and a good time.
