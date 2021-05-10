Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the positive people who live in Lake Havasu City. How can people be miserable when they live here?
Onions to the restaurant for giving me sweet wings when I asked for hot wings. Your pathetic sweet and spicy glaze is nothing to buffalo sauce.
Orchids to Hangar 24 for having an amazing burger. The pizza was extremely cheesy and greasy, I love it!
Onions to all of the negativity online. It’s hard to even stay in touch with family without bringing up world issues.
Orchids to Dr. Cappozi for being real. She does not sugar coat it to make you feel better. We need more people like that here.
Onions to the lack of rentals in Havasu. How hard must it be for a single family to get a house. Though having a dog does not help. He’s super friendly just has a lot of energy.
Orchids to Rick Seales Veterans Ride. Lake Havasu continues to show community support for our Veterans. Proud to live here.
Orchids to Sarah, Terri, Jeremy B, Dr. Nosker, Dr. Balderama and his team, Liz, Mona and Erin and everyone else that helped with the care of my daughter yesterday. The care was exceptional. Love to you all.
Onions to all of the people who bring their dogs outside when the streets are hot. Get some booties it’ll save their little feet and they will do a funny walk. Think about your furbabies!
Onions to the school for not recognizing all of the kids who deserved it.
Onions to still not striping Acoma Boulevard. It’s extremely dangerous when people are passing illegally since out of staters don’t know our streets.
Orchids to Scotty’s Broasted Chicken for the best ranch in town.
Onions to the bar that allows its customers to park in our parking lot.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
