Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the big store. While waiting in line with other masked customers to mail a package, a customer asked why the ladies serving us weren't wearing masks. The reply was, "we choose not to!" I'm still shaking my head!
Orchids to the responsible four adults who decided to play pickleball even though it was not allowed by the city. You were for sure six feet away from each other.
Onions to people complaining about food workers not wearing gloves. Do you think those gloves are any cleaner than someone's hands? Get a clue. Eat at home if you're so concerned.
Orchids to Karen and Jane for their incredible act of kindness. The doorbell rang and there was a delicious home cooked pot roast dinner with freshly baked pastries. Food for the body and soul. Thank you.
Onions to the people ignoring the executive order. How about the launch ramp and lake fiasco, no social distancing there! You closed Body Beach and the channel what about the rest of the lake, and can someone tell California we are closed. Please stay home.
Orchids to Dr. Chauhan and the second floor medical staff at HRMC for their compassionate care of my bride during her double medical procedure last week. She continues to talk about how caring and concerned they were for her comfort and well-being. Even during this time of chaos and confusion, they stepped up to the plate and delivered. Buzz & Judy.
Onions to the hotel guests. Why on the weekends are the resort and hotel guests being able to use English Village? Parking for overnight trucks and boats with no enforcement. Folks who want to walk the channel early have limited options. While the shops and restaurants have social distance guide lines.
Orchids to the man in Food City. Everything can go back the way it was. Man shopping at food city says, “get over it.” No more masks, distancing, or sneeze guards.
Onions to the onions about seniors not knowing about
social distancing. Look around to see who cannot see the arrows showing which way the traffic flows. Not the seniors. Pay attention before you send another onion.
Orchids to Dr. Buckman and the entire staff at Animal Hospital of Havasu for taking such excellent care of Micaela! They are thorough, caring and compassionate! Thank you!
Orchids to the person who turned in my wallet when I lost it in the Smith’s parking lot. You are an angel. We have some good people in this town. Cindy
Onions to our local leaders. Weekend crowds, mainly people from California overwhelmed the launch ramps. I observed parties with no social distancing. Now visitors are gone and locals are left with their covid-19 germs. Can’t someone enforce shelter-in-place order?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation program for putting together fun videos and programs of things for the kids to do while at home! You can sure tell how much they miss the after school programs. Check it out at www.lhcaz.gov. You won’t be disappointed. Great Job!
Onions to telling us to stay home, but letting all the out-of-staters come here and enjoy our lakes and mountains because their state is on lockdown. Please at least close the boat ramps to non-citizens.
Orchids to the Armor Fence crew for such a clean, quick, dust-free removal of the wall next to our workplace. We watched and were very impressed, especially that it was complete in one day. Your boss should be proud. Thank you, your Neighbor.
Orchids to Joshua at Chem Dry. My carpets look beautiful! A wonderful job by the nicest guy in town! Thank you.
Orchid’s to SNL for doing such an amazing job on portraying this unrealistic administration of ours. Times like this we all need a good laugh.
Onions to our City Council. Since California has closed their beaches why leave our city beaches open, thus creating a place to come and possibly infect your full time residents? Why be a magnet for Californians to break their laws at our expense? Wake-up, Council and protect your citizens.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasu news.com.
