Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the cashier with too much time on your hands and your bad attitude. You appear to be miserable at your job. Consider seeking another profession where you’re not involved with smiling and being cordial to people.
Onions to the customer service representatives who constantly keep other customers waiting as you check lottery ticket returns by the ton! Maybe you should have a policy that you will only check 5 tickets then the person can get in the back of the line. Ridiculous!
Orchids to the Arizona Department of Transportation for finally repairing the holes in my neighborhood. Often I’ve thought my vehicles front end would suffer damage from the numerous wide and deep holes in the pavement. Thank you!
Onions to the business calling my cell phone to invite me to your convention this year. I don’t remember giving your organization my phone number. Please stop calling me randomly.
Onions to the management company that cleans the short term rental next to my house. Half the garbage you dumped ended up on the street or blow into the wash.
Onions to our lack of water supply and the illegal aliens coming here by the thousands even though there isn’t enough for our present population. How many people will stay here when the city bans pools for lack of water?
Orchids to Megan at Bashas’ bakery for the best birthday cake! Plus, it was ready on time and tasted delicious. She was such a pleasant person to deal with and even made some great suggestions too. Thank you!
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. They were able to diagnose what was wrong my car in a very timely manner and they fixed it fast and competently. They’re good folks.
