Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the onion regarding the poor mail delivery service by USPS. We must live on the same block, because this has been a regular occurrence on mine! It’s extremely frustrating to wait all day for a piece of mail that never comes.
Orchids to all you lovely people who don’t judge! We are all human beings and beneath all the layers we are all exactly the same. We all walk different paths and you never know what another has been through; rather than judge and belittle. Why don’t we all smile and be kind!
Orchids to the Nautilus teacher Ms. Totra for brightening my grandson’s day through music! You are truly valued!
Orchids to Safeway for the fantastic/joyful Mother’s Day flower display I’ve ever seen- wish it could always be that lush/beautiful!
Onions to the team. Once a trusted resource for local kids to learn and compete it now bans certain families and kids for life. Shame on you!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Primary Care. The staff is so friendly. Always greeted with a smile. Dr. Sidiqi is the best Doctor in town.
Orchids to A2Z Grout Care and Dawn. She made the tile and grout in our two bathrooms look like brand new. I would highly recommend her. Pat and Ian and Spike
Orchids to Forrest from Parker Garage Doors such a nice young man, who fixed our garage door so fast, and the company for coming out in one day when other companies said it would be a week. Thank You
Orchids to Mrs. Miller at Telesis for all you did for my son’s kindergarten year! Love this school!
Orchids to Angelina’s Italian Kitchen for a great pleasure. Excellent food, great atmosphere with a very courteous/happy staff. Thank you.
Orchids to Dunkin Donuts for having the best seasonal lattes!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
