Orchids to the Thompson Family Plumbing. They have the best plumbers in town! Just discovered a serious sewer issue under the house slab. John came right out and was able to fix it! Don't let other plumbers tell you they have to dig everything up. John was able to repair the sewer drain internally. Highly recommend.
Orchids to Clint for the great job he did on our floors and new shower. Thank you.T & K.
Orchids to Parker Roofing. You guys rock. You set up an appointment in the late afternoon and you were here at 6:30 the next morning. Roof repaired in less than an hour and your price was really good too. Thanks again. Elaine.
Orchids to blood donors. Before a stroke and the medications, I donated regularly. Now I can't and it is agony to be prohibited from donating. If you can give blood, do it. Some of us wish we could, and can’t anymore.
Orchids to the citizens of Lake Havasu. You’re obeying the common sense rules during this trying time. I'm so very proud of all of you. "Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to Nicole at Happy Home Cleaners. Job was expertly done. Our home sparkles. We highly recommend you and look forward to having you back.
Onions to feeding the birds, now there are flying rats that look like pigeons.
Orchids to nurses especially to those at Hospice of Havasu. You make a difference every day. Thank-you!
Onion’s to law enforcement for not patrolling the grocery stores for one way aisle violations. Oh, the revenue!
Onions to the road condition on the Island west of Site Six. The center lane striping is so worn that you can’t see it at night with bright lights coming toward you. Almost collided with an approaching vehicle on a curve because I couldn’t see the road. Other vehicle probably had the same problem.
Onions to all the people at Body Beach for not following the social distancing rules! Close it down until this is over.
Onions to complaining about no hand sanitizer and not enough staff. Bring your own hand sanitizer and be patient. These people deserve breaks and time off. Or maybe employees were sick. Why don’t you apply for the job. Jeez, get over yourself.
Orchids to John at Hammer Head Homes who not only builds a top quality home but stands behind his product! Happy homeowner on Snead.
Onions to the city, the county and the state for allowing a motorhome to be stripped in the desert on the southside of town. Everyone passes the buck. Not in our jurisdiction to there is nothing we can do.
Orchids to Heika who works in the self check-out at Walmart. Always very friendly and helpful. I love seeing her every other Saturday when I do my two week shopping trip. Linda.
Onions to Californians who have no clue about social distancing. Are there a lot of caves in California?
Onions to the mayor and city manager for clearing up Body Beach and reopening. It’s just for our tourists who you claim you don’t want visiting our town right now. Lies. Deception. You are not stopping the spread of covid-19.
Onions to the county and city bureaucrats who decided to leave the parks open but close the restrooms so that hikers and park users would have to relieve themselves on the lawn, beach, or the hiking trail. Good thing Smith’s and Walmart did not follow this lead.
Orchids to Tony of Sherwood Williams Paint Company for donating paint to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. We were able to repaint our offices and freshen up our appearance thanks to his assistance and generous donation.
Orchids to Anne the activity director at Haven Health for arranging “safe” visits between residents and their loved ones and friends. It made Mother’s Day a bit more special for all. Heard the brownies and chocolate strawberries were great! Thank you.
