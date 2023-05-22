Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a true friend, LD Lumpkin. I first spoke with him 23 years ago while trying to sort an issue, and found him to be understanding and extremely helpful. After all this time, he remains easy to talk with and correct in his evaluation. Thanks, again, LD.
Onions to the manager at the club. She is the rudest person I ever met. Many written complaints against her and nothing has been done. She needs to go!
Orchids to Johnny’s Estate Auctions, they are awesome! Johnny moves quickly, but still makes sure everyone knows what is being bid on. His whole team is friendly and help make the auctions run smoothly. If you need your whole house cleated out in two days, this is the way to go!
Onions to the doctor in town who keeps patients waiting for hours upon hours while he takes his time to talk about everything and anything that doesn’t even pertain to medical. The doctor just keeps everyone waiting in the waiting room which is not good!
Orchids to Vicki’s Grooming. Beau looks great after his visit to Vicki’s Grooming. The ‘Summer Cut’ is wonderful for him. Good job and Beau loves going there.
Orchids to Scott at Accurate Measures for an awesome job on my two broken drawers. All of their workers are such great people. Linda
Orchids to the lady who stopped to assist my son after the crash, get him a ride and help for his immediate needs. A true good Samaritan.
Onions to the man who struck my son on his scooter causing him to lose his balance and crash and then fleeing the scene.
