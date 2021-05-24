Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the weekend crew of Parks and Recreation. As a walker I want to say thank you for working so hard to keep our parks clean no matter what the weather. I wish the weekday crew would work as hard as you all do.
Orchids to my friend and neighbor Leo, manager of Casa de Aqua Azul condos. He takes pride in his work and does it well. He is the glue that binds this place together. I’m proud to live here knowing his hard work pays off. “Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Matt and Adrian at Dynamic Cleaning & Restoration for their awesome job of cleaning my ducts, carpet and chair. “Both” young gentleman were so professional and their customer service was excellent!
Onions to the liar. No matter how you slice it, honesty is the best policy. Especially when you cause damage to others. It will never be acceptable to be dishonest in life. There is honest people and then there are dishonest people. If you are dishonest, take a hard look at yourself.
Orchids to Dr. Roman and his fine staff at the Cancer Treatment Center. His wonderful staff treated me for prostate cancer with radiation. They were professional and efficient, but also friendly and nice. Looked forward to every treatment. Enjoyed knowing them and having their professional treatment.
Onions to the night bartender at the club. They get free food, free milk, free everything. I wish we all could have so many old humans make our day. Whatever happened to being a self-servant person? Stop letting the old men with a wife at home feed you.
Orchids to Joanie with First Mobile Lab Services. Came to our home, extremely professional!
Orchids to Janet and the ladies at Maytag. They were so helpful and caring. Highly recommend them for your appliance needs.
Onions to all of the accidents happening lately.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.