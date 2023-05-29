Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rosa’s Decor on Acoma! Totally cool stuff, bright colors, and best of all, owners with hearts of gold! Folks should check out this awesome local business.
Orchids to Vince, the Tai Chi master at our Aquatics Center. Havasu’s best kept secret for health and wellness. Thanks for continuing to teach during the summer! Lots of year-round residents appreciate your commitment to us.
Orchids to Miss Jennifer who worked as the lunch duty aide at the middle school. My daughter is moving on to the high school next year and she is definitely going to miss seeing you during her lunches!
Orchids to all of my friends and family in helping me to celebrate my 92nd birthday. A big thank you to my daughter, Kim, for her wonderful food trays and Jason for the yummy chocolate covered strawberries. Thank you for the beautiful flowers, gifts and the many phone calls. I feel so blessed. Peggy
Onions to the company who never kept our appointment and never called. That is bad business ethics.
Orchids to the new courthouse. The naysayers have obviously never had to utilize the current building, or they would see how drastically a new one is needed. Thank you for your diligence and not listening to the few loud minority squeaky wheels.
Onions to the inappropriately dressed staff. Just because it’s the last week of school doesn’t mean professional attire isn’t required. We have strict dress codes for students but apparently staff are free to wear anything they want.
Onions to complaining about the stores that have grocery delivery and people pulling product. You have choices. Just go somewhere else instead of complaining. I’m sure the store will survive, it’s the way of the future and will become more and more used just like self-checkout.
