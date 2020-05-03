Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the gentleman who came to our rescue in the Albertsons parking lot. He took the time to help us get our Toyota running again. We greatly appreciate your kindness. You made our day!
Orchids to Haven House for saving my friend and her children from a very dangerous situation. I thank God everyday you were there to help them. Thank you for all you do.
Orchids to Buster Johnson for all his tireless work and posting all the information to keep us updated as thing are happening. Keep up the great work! Thank you.
Onions to the City Council for not keeping our citizens safe by letting non-Havasu residents into our city, when every state has a stay-at-home order. California license plates have consumed our roadways. Go home!
Orchids to Extreme Roofing. Not only did they do an excellent job but they were reasonably priced as well. Thank you to all the Extreme Roofing crew!
Onions to our city for not helping the community keep tourists out during the quarantine. It adds to the problem if there is a major outbreak of virus. Our hospital won’t be able to handle this volume.
Orchids to Copper Still Distillery for making hand sanitizer for our community. We were customers before and we will stay customers. A grateful couple.
Onions to eye doctors who won’t see patients during this time. Maybe when no vision in my eye remains it will be “urgent”, “essential” or even an “emergency?” I wont be holding my breath!
Orchids to Victoria and Monica for the haircut I will receive when HavaClips reopens. I will need the two of you to work on my mane simultaneously. Weeks without a haircut is not very attractive. Months without one is horrifying. Miss you. Betty
Orchids to Megan at Starbucks. Thank you so much for your kindness and concern. My drinks were awesome, of course. The last customer in line.
Onions to the loser making us look bad by tipping all the servers at the drive-through windows.
Onions to the doctor offices that have fabric chairs in the waiting room. They are filthy. If you really care about your patients, recover the chairs in vinyl material so they can be wiped clean.
Orchids to Judi Nolden. Thank you for your gift of time and materials in sewing and giving masks that are now protecting us and numerous others. Joey’s Mom.
Orchids to the Anderson Toyota service department, and especially to Jose. My battery died on my car. They picked up my car replaced the battery and also checked out the car, returned the car to my house and even washed it. Now that’s what I call exceptional service. The Schroeders.
Onions to the couple from Nebraska who sold us our home. They stated they knew of no flood or water issues. After the first light rain the backyard flooded, two major electrical issues, plumbing fixtures sticking and water flooding through the side garage door. Shame on you.
Onions to the onion regarding the trash pick-up workers.
Orchids to Legrand Plumbing. Wayne and Travis were super. Great service call to repair our water leak and replace our water heater. We appreciate your great work! The Ronningens.
Orchids to Billy Gereght, owner of Catching Air for getting us what we needed, and to Patrick who did a good job.
Orchids to Bashas’ and Jennifer. I ordered groceries at around 10 a.m. and got them around noon. Everything was perfect. I even added something while she was shopping. Thank you. Love our local grocery stores.
Orchids to dentists who acknowledged treatment needed for some things other than the virus!
Orchids to the young man at Staples for helping me with the two items I needed to print and your understanding during this difficult time. Your kindness was much appreciated.
Onions to the girl at the fast food restaurant who had dirty nails. Wash your hands!
