Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the trailer park with unfriendly staff members. They only hire and favor family members and haveoutrageous rental prices!
Orchids to Mohave Mist and Spa. Their customer service was excellent even though their phone was ringing off the hook. Very friendly, good prices, great service. Thanks again.
Onions to retired people who have nothing better to do but panic buy at the grocery stores and drive around clogging the streets all day doing 5 mph under the speed limit.
Orchids to the Snowbirds! We’re happy you’re back. Especially the Canadians! Enjoy your stay!
Onions to the $70 million profit center, HRMC, who are short staffed, at capacity with covid treatments, and continue to fly more patients to Las Vegas or Phoenix then necessary. The helipad is as busy as a JFK runway and at 50-70 grand a flight the profits continue to soar!
Onions to hospital helicopters. It’s better to fly over the lake instead of over our heads. Crashes do happen.
Onions to the donation of your Havasu home to illegal Haitians. Why not donate it to an individual left behind in Afghanistan who has somehow managed to escape?
Orchids to the group known as Hav-A-Sis. What an amazing bunch of women working to promote the importance of helping people and paying it forward. Thank you for making Havasu a better place and keep up the good work!
Orchids to Havasu Bike and Fitness for their friendly and professional service. Your inventory is very impressive and your customer service is top-notch. Thank you again for filling my tires.
Orchids to those who have nothing better to do than complain about everything. I hope giving you an orchid will help brighten your day and serve as a reminder that we all need to focus on our blessings
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.