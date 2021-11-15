Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jake and his crew at Freedom Roofing for our beautiful new roof on Mohave Drive. They started and finished the job in the projected timeframe. They were prompt, efficient and did an extraordinary clean up job every day. What great patriots as well! Terry and Peggy.
Orchids to all of the 21st Century veterans. I hope to see some worthy tributes to everyone here locally and nationally. Let’s build some memorable projects in their honor. Steve.
Onions to grocery stores that advertise sale prices, then charge you more. Even when I’ve scanned the item, produced coupons and checked items off on my phone, they will ring up higher. I’ve kept many receipts showing many errors and dollars I’ve been overcharged. Check your receipts.
Orchids and thank you to nurse Bob in the emergency department for your kindness and seeing to everything so quickly. Orchids to the third floor staff, as well. Much appreciated. Sharon.
Onions to the check out person who was wiping her face and nose with her hand while bagging groceries. Yuck! I had to spray all of my purchases with Lysol when I got home.
Onions to the store that mandates employees wear masks but opened a salad bar that has no barrier from coughing and everyone using the same utensils. It’s either contagious or it’s not.
Onions to the lady who sold me Harry’s Potting Soil at the garage sale. Come to find out its desert dirt and Chihuahua poop and now my tomatoes taste a tad off but the hot peppers are exquisite. Anyone know what kind of cow a Chihuahua is?
Onions to a local police officer for using the patrol car to drop off kids to practice, very unprofessional. I thought using city property was for official use only.
Orchids to all of the local churches who do so much to help their community.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
