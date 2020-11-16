Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Bashas’ for putting in self checkouts. Finally, I don’t have to make awkward small talk.
Onions to people on social media spoiling shows. Some people can’t watch it until later in the day. Don’t be rude.
Orchids to the Asian resturaunt in the old Golden Corral building. I grabbed amazing sushi, but when I got up for more, I forgot which kind it was. Despite my stuggles, the service was absolutely amazing.
Onions to not being able to find a turkey for Thanksgiving. Went all around and couldn’t find any.
Orchids to Mudshark for having the best antipasto salad in town. And their house dressing is to die for!
Onions to people who park wherever they please when they attend a yard sale. Someone blocked me in when I had to go to work. Sorry, I can’t be retired like all of you.
Orchids to North Country HealthCare. The staff is always nice and Dr. Cappozzi has good bedside manners.
Onions to the sun coming up so late in the morning. It completely throws me off since we don’t change the clocks in Arizona.
Orchids to In-n-Out Burger. I haven’t had it since the beginning of covid. Oh how I’ve missed good burgers.
Onions to everyone who is buying all of the Play Station 5’s. It’s crashing the Walmart app because of bots. Unbelievable.
Orchids to all of the charities that are providing people and families with Thanksgiving meals, I am thankful we have generous people in Lake Havasu City.
Onions to gym goers who suddenly look like Atlas after a few weeks of working out and claim they’ve changed their routine. Really? I wasn’t born yesterday! Get off the juice boys.
Orchids to Wild Coffee. There was about eight cars in the drive through. But your berry bombs are well worth the wait!
Onions to the internet provider who still hasnt been able to fix my connectivity issues.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
