Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Colleen, manager at the food bank, and to all the exceptional volunteers. She and her volunteers are the best that Havasu has ever had and they are proud to serve our community and they show it. Thank you all for remaining vigilant through the tough times we have had in 2020.
Orchids to Parker Oil here. They have great prices and have that ethanol-free gas that doesn’t junk up my motor, and they even washed the windows and pumped the gas for my wife and daughter when they visit. It must be the reason all the school buses and city trucks fill up there!
Onions from the candidates sending me text messages and phone calls. They won’t change my mind for this upcoming election, stop trying.
Orchids to Famous Footwear out there by the mall – they reminded this senior citizen that I had another discount coming to me! I walked out there with brand new kicks for only $28 bucks!
Onions to losing weight. It doesn’t seem to be working. Now, I’m going to concentrate on getting taller.
Orchids to Taylor at Mohave Mist & Spa as he came out and gave us a fair estimate to get our spa up and running again now that it’s almost winter! And he delivered on his promise and the Mrs and I are enjoying a cocktail in the spa!
Onions to common sense. It’s not a gift, it’s a punishment. because you have to deal with people who do not have it.
Orchids to it almost being Christmas time. I can’t wait to see all of the lights at people’s houses. Good luck with the electric bill!
Onions to my star sign, stop telling me to be careful with money, mind your own business.
Orchids to the girls at Nationwide Vision on Lake Havasu Avenue. I had not used their services yet, however, because they went out of their way to put the arm back on my glasses, for no charge, no sales pressure. I will be trying them in the future. Great customer service!
Onions to the people on Facebook that make everything political.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
