Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those who don’t get the vaccine. If they get covid they should have to pay for all of their medical help that is not covered by their insurance. Think of others and your loved ones.
Onions to Relics and Rods for not posting official results of the voting for the Run to the Sun car show.
Orchids to Peyton for always being the highlight of my day. I love you, you make life easier.
Onions to the group who sat themselves at a table that was clearly decorated for a special occasion and then refused to move. You think you’re special and better than other people.
Orchids to R.N. Brit in HRMC emergency. Your skill and compassionate care helped me and my husband deal with a very stressful situation.
Orchids to John at Connected Computers and Technology for fast and efficient service in connecting my computer to my printer.
Orchids to the wonderful man in the white vehicle for turning in my debit card at Smith’s gas. Thank you for your wonderful act of kindness.
Orchids to Eloise, Heidi and Vicki at Integra Hair Design for excellent service, gorgeous hair designs and colors with welcoming attitudes. This is the best salon in Havasu.
Onions to the Orchid in comparing a bio-weapon to a seatbelt, to no texting, to a stop sign, to speed limits. I’m no crash dummy!
Orchids to the courtesy clerk at Safeway named John. He is so helpful to us when we come to shop. The other day he helped me get another motorized cart when mine ran out of juice. Thank you, John.
Orchids to Dr. Ahn and his staff. Thank you, Andrea, for always making me feel like family.
Orchids to the beautiful sunrises and sunsets here in the desert.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.