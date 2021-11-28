Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those who think all healthcare costs should be denied to those who don’t get vaccinated. How about we extrapolate that logic to denying care for all obese diabetics and substance abusers.
Orchids to Relics and Rods car show. It was great fun. We can’t have enough car shows in this great city.
Orchids to Jason for always remembering the important days. I love you, you make life fun.
Onions to the group who, at the local restaurant, were inordinantly loud. I suggest you watch your alcohol intake. We all like to have fun, but you were ruining it for others in the room.
Orchids to the staff in the HRMC emergency. Your teamwork and compassionate care helped me through a very rough ordeal. Thank you.
Orchids to the manager, sorry, don’t remember your name, at the Verizon store for being so patient with such an old codger like myself. You were able to solve my problems and I’m very grateful to you. Thank you.
Orchids to whomever the wonderful person is who turned in my coupons at Smith’s that I carelessly left behind at the customer service counter when I bought my lottery ticket.
Orchids to all at EnV Salon for excellent service, gorgeous hair and very sweet attitudes. I truly felt very welcomed when I walked in. Your salon is a keeper!
Orchids to all of the hardworking grocery clerks I see manhandling all of those carts out in the parking lots. I’m simply stunned with how you can wrangle and keep in line so many carts at once. A great big thank you to all of you.
Orchids to the rock and gem show at the Aquatic Center. I didn’t win any of those beautiful baskets you had for raffling off, but I still enjoyed myself looking at all of the great stuff from the many vendors there. It was a great show. Looking forward to the next one.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
