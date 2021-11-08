Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Action Line Sales. Bill, Kevin, and Jamie went way above and beyond to make sure our RV was in excellent condition before we took it. Thank you for all the extras you did for us. Susan and Bruce.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body. I made an appointment and had to wait to get on the schedule, however, it was well worth the wait. They did an excellent job which was completed on time. On a 1 to 10 scale I’d give them a 10. I would highly recommend them for any bodywork. Bob.
Orchids to the lighting of Cupcake Mountain. Beautiful!
Onions to the US Postal Office in Lake Havasu City. I do not know what this manager is doing. The people on the other side of the street get their mail at noon, we get our mail at 8 p.m.
Orchids to AZ Auto Spa car wash on the southside for having the best spot free rinse and vacuums in town. Great job!
Orchids to Ashley at Dr. Sidiqi’s Office. You are best nurse he has had in years. You are always so outgoing and you make us happy. Also, orchids to Dr. Sidiqi, you’re the best also.
Orchids and gratitude to the firemen who saved my 4 pound yorkie dog on Nov. 2. Compassion, mindfulness, strength, and gentleness. Lake Havasu City emergency personnel and law enforcement officers have my utmost respect. Complete professionalism every single time.
Orchids to Havasu Hardware and the gals and guys who provide great service. I have been in there dozens of times over the years and have yet to be disappointed. I save time and miles by going there first before driving out to the big stores north of town.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body for the outstanding work they did on repairing my GMC pickup.
Very professional work done ahead of schedule and as per price quote.
Special thanks to Tyler for services.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(3) comments
Onions to Joe Biden for offer to give $450,000.00 to law breaking Mexicans.
Onions to the USPS whiner. You get your mail - right? So shut up!
You got the "boot" from LHC, why do you care
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.