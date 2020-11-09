Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to podcasts for getting me through my day.
Onions to the lack of options in Lake Havasu City for food. I heard that there will be a Korean BBQ coming to town, I hope that it will be good!
Orchids to the Orchid about “killing with kindness.” Some people just need someone/thing to kickstart their day in a positive way.
Onions to social media which is overcrowded with political stuff. I just want to look at cute videos of animals, not everyone arguing.
Orchids to the rain! Hope for more soon to come.
Onions to my boyfriend who gets me Taco Bell when I told him that I wanted a burger. Granted, it was one in the morning; but still, I thought you loved me.
Orchids to the cashiers everywhere in Lake Havasu City. I know these next couple of months are going to be tough on you. You are greatly appreciated.
Onions to the resturant who placed me and my party of five at your smallest table. I was looking around and parties of four had a bigger table than ours. We aren’t small people, there’s no need to be kicking grandma under the table when moving your legs.
Onions to the man smoking at the gas station. You could have been the cause of an explosion. Who even smokes cigarettes anymore?
Orchids to Maverik for being the best gas station, conveniently on my way to and from work.
Onions to Gen Z for thinking they are know-it-alls. Get off of Tik Tok, you and I both know it’s bad for your mental health that you complain about.
Orchids to all of the good sales going on right now. I can get Christmas shopping out of the way and treat myself afterwards and not feel so guilty.
Onions to gaining weight. With the holidays coming up, there’s no way I can stop myself from eating everything.
Orchids to Western Arizona Humane Society. You helped a first time dog mom out very much.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com.
