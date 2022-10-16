Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Austin at Verizon. Thank you for all of your help with our iPhones. We appreciated all the time you spent helping us. Good customer service!
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Austin at Verizon. Thank you for all of your help with our iPhones. We appreciated all the time you spent helping us. Good customer service!
Orchids to Angelina’s. We had a wonderful time. Angelina’s was able to accommodate all six of us for a large, long meal and the server did a great job.
Orchids to GraceArts Live for “Young Frankenstein”.” The actors and actresses all did a fantastic job. For anyone who missed it, you really missed a great production. I am looking forward to the next one! Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication to bringing us quality entertainment.
Orchids to AutoZone Auto Parts. This is a great place full of great people who always have what I need and are quick to help. Thanks.
Orchids to Tractor Supply. I found the lawn and garden supplies I needed without going all the way out of town to the outdoor mall.
Orchids to Ruby Glass. I had an awkwardly shaped antique writing desk I needed to protect with a thick sheath of glass top. You came right out when called and took one measurement. Within a few days, you brought and placed the glass top that fit exactly on top of the desk. My desk was even more beautiful. Thank you!
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. It is so convenient to get a quick and delicious lunch there. Parking is always a pleasure and negotiating back out into traffic is never a problem. Just a great and affordable place to grab a quick lunch to get in and out.
Orchids to Tire Man. Zach came to my rescue. He was fast and very competent in the repair of my car. Thank you, Zach. I highly recommend Tire Man. You should probably get a raise.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
F. Scott Fitzgerald once famously observed that the truest test of a first-rate in…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.