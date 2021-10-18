Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy complaining about receiving a Canadian dime instead of a USA dime. Are you serious? You even sent your wife in to exchange it! (I can’t believe she did it) It’s a dime! You’re making your life really complicated. Thanks for the laugh though, I’ll send you a dime.
Onions to the Orchid about respecting one’s rights not to vax - I doubt you would respect my right to light up in a no smoking zone or violate any public safety rules of conduct. Respect that covid has no respect for your feelings.
Orchids to Dr. Kristy Whalen, nurse Jessica, and scheduler Sandy for their professional medical care. The office is always inviting, which makes visiting the doctor a pleasure all around. Dr. Whalen and her staff make you feel as if you are a member of her family. Kudos to all, and God bless!
Orchids to Jordan and Rhonda at Expressions Home Lighting for helping me make the best decisions for my new home ceiling fans and carriage lighting. The store has a great selection. Their friendliness, knowledge and patience was very appreciated. I’ll be back!
Orchids to Melissa at WireFree Communications
Orchids to looking at the source when someone has nothing in mid-life yet loves to jimmy-jaw about others. Just laugh because that person has failure as their incentive to act all successful, and those who have accomplished the American dream are perfect targets for that type of loser.
Orchids to Leanne at Pleasant Valley Dental for always being so sweet and for getting my husband in right away for his tooth pain, thank you!
Onions to the Orchid of driving electric vehicles. Our grandkids will be burdened with millions of used batteries with zero recycling for them. Gas tax skippers do not pay their fair share. Thanks to Leo, State Route 95 will be resurfaced next year.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
