Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all store owners who require masks! Onions to all the people with only narcissism on their pea brains. People around you are protecting all of us including you!
Onions to some physicians/surgeons who charge you an arm and leg for treatment but can’t tip 20% while out dining. You can afford it, stop being cheap, especially with good service.
Onions to our city sewer billing practice of discriminating against those without irrigation meters. City should install one at every residence free of charge. That way, if residents choose to use, sewer billing will be accurate and fair for all.
Orchids to Precision Tree Service. They worked on our giant mesquite tree and did a fantastic job. We highly recommend them.
Onions to LHC for that ridiculous drive-thru at the newest fast food place in town. Whoever Ok’d that design must’ve been asleep on the job. Trying to maneuver though that side street is a joke, not to mention dangerous. The drive-thru needs to start in the parking lot, not the street. Stupid!
Orchids to the onion about the place serving food while the sewer smell wafts through the building. Simply unacceptable. Even the smoke smell could not mask the sewage smell.
Orchids to Rick McPherson for informing the editor how we as residents are treated. I agree with everything you said, maybe we should have signs saying “residents matter.”
Onions to the parents picking up their kids who park in the pickup lane at Smoketree Elementary School.
Orchids to our regular mail carrier. That one is a keeper. Knows the job and does it very well.
Orchids to the people who don’t get upset with me or my puppy when he jumps all over cause he’s excited to meet new people/dogs.
Orchids to the beautiful weather lately. It’s perfect for walks!
Onions to my neighbor’s late night parties.
Orchids to the ladies at Wild Coffee. You guys are amazing!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
