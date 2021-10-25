Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to getting the record straight. Waitress es and servers get $10.00 an hour. The tip is split between the waitress and the server. And they have to put up with unreasonable customers with a smile, who may or may not leave a tip. The hostess gets minimum wage, which at present time is a little over $12 an hour. In January the minimum wage will be $12.80 in Arizona.
Onions to the Nautilus parents who can’t figure out how to drop off kids. First, have your child ready to go before you pull into the line. Second, have all the kisses, hugs done with. Third, your child should have his or her backpack in their hands. Fourth, pull into the line as far as you can stop, open door and child gets out. Fifth, pull out into the left lane to make room for all the cars behind you. Sixth, go to work.
Orchids to Eagle Construction. They did a great job on our landscaping and driveway project. Always showed up as promised, sent and supervised professional work crews, performed above expectations and cleaned up worksite when complete. Great job!
Onions to our post office.
Mail delivered after 8 p.m. is ridiculous. If you need more help hire them, or do your job.
Orchids to the Republic Services truck driver who stopped to pick up trash the wind scattered. He crossed our street to retrieve a torn bag of trash and took the time and effort to include the trail of debris it left getting across the street. Great job!
Onions to the scum who hit and dented my car in the Safeway parking lot then just drove off. There are cameras you know nowadays. Your deed will catch up with you soon.
Orchids to everyone busy in planning all of the London Bridge anniversary events. Just another reason to live here. I’m having a blast attending the events your hard work enabled. Thank you!
Orchids to the afternoon cocktail indulgence.
