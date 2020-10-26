Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the constant onions about the bartender who is the catalyst for so much discourse and posts in our paper. Just ban political clothes. We are supposed to be loving, yet we allow political statement clothing and Trump behavior to overtake us.
Orchids to Sherry Butler for your excellent explanation of the real reason to vote for a second term for President Donald Trump.
Orchids to all the educated 25 percenters that choose factual information to navigate through these challenging times.
Orchids to The Boat House for another night of fine dining! Waiters and servers were the best! Safety above all else!
Orchids to the Havasu Memorial Walkway! It’s such a cool idea to honor groups of people like the Havasu Pioneers. Now how about building that second bridge so this doesn’t become a path to nowhere?
Onions to the kids who are wandering around my street all day long. They should be in school or distance learning, not playing in the driveways of vacant houses and doorbell ditching senior citizens.
Onions to Big Bertha on the Channel for wearing a white thong after Labor Day. Have some class!
Onions to retail stores that haven’t restocked certain items in months. I just want my regular supplies, not your weird off-brands!
Orchids to the youth volunteers at Calvary Baptist Church for creating such a welcome space for my kids.
Orchids to the City of Kingman for finding a new retail tenant for its vacant Kmart building.
Onions to the parents I saw spanking their children. This is a modern society and we shouldn’t spank kids. What are you, a bunch of cavemen?
Orchids to Walmart for carrying mango habanero sherbet. It makes the best mangonadas!
Onions to people on Facebook who can’t be bothered to read anything beyond a headline. Don’t comment if you don’t have a basic understanding of the content inside the link!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.