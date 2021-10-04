Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a local judge who believes, unlike Benjamin Franklin, that you can trade liberty for the illusion of security. I guess those pesky Constitutional rights aren’t an impediment after all. May God save the republic.
Onions to all of the establishments in Havasu, of which there are many, that serve flat draft beer. Please don’t blame it on the beer, you need to do a better job of washing your glasses.
Orchids and a big laugh to saying just plain outrageous stuff in front of the fool who loves to repeat the fake statements to others. It gives us a huge laugh. It’s like the mean school girls gossip but its a grown baked bean teeth man we laugh at so hard.
Onions to the lady whose son is in the Lake Havasu City police department. When I gave out her son’s name to another officer in case they needed to locate me regarding an incident I witnessed, she got upset and said that I was not to give out her son’s name.
Onions to the drivers of electric vehicles. How are we supposed to maintain our roads and highways, when you don’t pay your share of road tax, that comes from fossil fuel sells? You should also get Fred Flintstone tires, as rubber comes from fossil fuel.
Orchids to the people of Lake Havasu who continue to exercise their rights as citizens. According to vaccine statistics, we should have the highest death rate in the state, but we don’t . Makes you think.
Onions to people who are not getting the covid shot. We have lost another friend. We won’t be seeing him at the car shows or working at fundraisers. We won’t be seeing his friendly wave on the street. Get your shot so you aren’t a memory!
Onions to me for pulling right in front of the other car on Palo Verde North. Sorry for that! Onions also to the cars that have a huge blind spot that blocks the passenger window. With the window frame and the giant mirror it’s really hard to see what’s coming.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
