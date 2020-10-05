Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to stores posting signs requiring people to wear a mask but allowing customers to shop without a mask. Employees telling customers that they don’t need a mask to shop?
Orchids to Bonnie Jean Francois for your letter in the paper. It gave me a good feeling knowing that someone understands and is able to express it so well. Thank you.
Onions to the Mayor for lifting the mask mandate two weeks early and bowing to the feeling of a minority group of complainers.
Onions to the Arizonian’s that do not know the word stop. Instead you come to a slow roll and keep on rolling down the road. Especially the black SUV. You almost hit me because you did not stop, and people say Californian’s are illiterate.
Orchids to Maurine at uniform shop for reminding me how amazing some of us still are even with all the stress of covid and every day battles Thanks for going above and beyond to help my daughter without having to even be asked to do it. Your heart is beautiful.
Onions to the City and the County for more than doubling our property tax on our 90 thousand dollar valued home. Greedy! How about some fiscal control. It’s time to stop singling out property owners, spread your joy to everyone with a one percent sales tax. Enough already.
Orchids to the “Our View” column. So refreshing to read common sense thought of taking personal responsibility for one’s health! Just like the America I grew up in.
Orchids to my parents for putting up with me.
